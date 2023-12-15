Police appeal to public for help locating missing Flint teen thought to be in Chester

North Wales Police have issued appeal to the public for help locating a teenager missing from the Flint area.

13-year-old Megan Pierce, who was last seen on the morning of Thursday, December 14, in the Flint area.

There is a growing concern for her welfare, and officers believe she may be in the Chester area.

Megan is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall, with a slim build, and shoulder-length brown hair.

It's believed that she was wearing a black parker coat with a fur hood, black leggings, black trainers, and glasses, although this has not been confirmed.

The police are asking anyone who may have seen Megan or who has any information regarding her whereabouts to come forward.

They stress the importance of public assistance in these critical early stages of the search.

The reference number for this case is 46858, and sightings or information can be reported to the North Wales Police via their non-emergency number 101 or through their webchat service.

