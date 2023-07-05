Police appeal: Missing Cheshire man could be in North Wales

Police in Cheshire have issued an urgent appeal for the public’s help in locating a missing Knutsford man who is known to visit north Wales. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Alan Armstrong, 57, is described as white, 5’7″ tall, with grey/white shaved hair, was last seen in the Ashworth Park area of Knutsford at around 1 pm on Wednesday, 5 July. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

At the time, he was wearing a dark coloured thermal top with a zip, a sky blue fleece, dark grey walking trousers, and brown walking shoes with laces. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Alan, a keen kayaker, is believed to be travelling in a silver VW transporter van, bearing a registration plate beginning with VO15. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Cheshire Police have reason to believe that Alan may have travelled to North Wales, particularly the Trearddur Bay, Llandudno, and Menai Straights areas, which he frequents. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Inspector James Bell of the Cheshire Constabulary expressed growing concerns for the missing man’s welfare, stating, “We have a number of officers looking for Alan, and we are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Insp Bell also made a direct appeal to Alan and to the public, “I urge anyone who thinks that they may have seen Alan since he went missing to get in touch with us.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“The same goes for anyone who thinks they may have seen his silver VW transporter van.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“I would also like to appeal directly to Alan, please call us and let us know that you are OK, your family are worried about you and want you home.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

If you have any information or footage that may assist officers in their search for Alan Armstrong, contact the Cheshire Constabulary immediately on 101, quoting IML 1589459, or report it via their website at https://www.cheshire.police.uk/tell-us. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

