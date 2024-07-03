Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 3rd Jul 2024

Police appeal launched for missing 85-year-old Cheshire man seen in Flintshire

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police are appealing for help in locating a missing man, last seen in Flintshire.

Officers are seeking assistance to trace 85-year-old George Fewtrell, who has been missing from his home in Cheshire since last week.

George was last seen around 9:45 am on Tuesday, June 25, in the Bridge Court area of Neston before making his way on foot to Flintshire.

He is known to have made a 27-mile walk to Holywell, where he was last seen on CCTV on Greenfield Street at the junction with New Road at 12:42 am in the early hours of Wednesday, June 26.

The 85-year-old is described as white, around 5’7″ tall, of medium build, with balding/short grey hair. At the time of his disappearance, George was believed to be wearing a black and red baseball-style cap and a dark navy/black jacket with white detailing.

Detective Inspector Chris Owen said: “At 5.38pm on Tuesday, June 25th George is seen on CCTV walking along Woodbank Lane, near Two Mills on the English border.

“At 6.28pm, he’s then seen on Drome Road on the Deeside Industrial Estate, before he’s sighted again near the Shell fuel station on the A548 on the way out of Flint.

“The final CCTV sighting of George is on Greenfield Street at the junction with New Road at 12.42am on the 26th June.

“Anyone who thinks that they may have seen George, or anyone matching his description, please get in touch with us at the earliest opportunity.

“We are also appealing directly to George – please contact us to let us know that you are OK.

“I would also ask residents in local areas to review any CCTV or ring doorbells to see if they have any footage of him, and anyone with any dashcam footage which may aid our investigation.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police immediately.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: [email protected]
Latest News

  • Serial baby killer Lucy Letby found guilty of additional attempted murder
  • Senedd to debate “historic, world-leading” plan to ban lying politicians
  • Facial recognition technology helps to identify Deeside drug dealer

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Serial baby killer Lucy Letby found guilty of additional attempted murder

    News

    Senedd to debate “historic, world-leading” plan to ban lying politicians

    News

    Facial recognition technology helps to identify Deeside drug dealer

    News

    Padeswood: Heidelberg launches consultation for UK’s first net zero cement facility

    News

    Criticism over “clumsy plans” to criminalise lying Senedd members

    News

    Welsh food producers on mission to make school menus more sustainable at national expo

    News

    Wales will need extra 11,000 construction workers to fuel economic growth

    News

    Nice-Pak to close German wet wipe production facility and move work to Flint

    News

    Flint’s Jade Jones set to compete in fourth Olympic Games

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn