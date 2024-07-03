Police appeal launched for missing 85-year-old Cheshire man seen in Flintshire

Police are appealing for help in locating a missing man, last seen in Flintshire.

Officers are seeking assistance to trace 85-year-old George Fewtrell, who has been missing from his home in Cheshire since last week.

George was last seen around 9:45 am on Tuesday, June 25, in the Bridge Court area of Neston before making his way on foot to Flintshire.

He is known to have made a 27-mile walk to Holywell, where he was last seen on CCTV on Greenfield Street at the junction with New Road at 12:42 am in the early hours of Wednesday, June 26.

The 85-year-old is described as white, around 5’7″ tall, of medium build, with balding/short grey hair. At the time of his disappearance, George was believed to be wearing a black and red baseball-style cap and a dark navy/black jacket with white detailing.

Detective Inspector Chris Owen said: “At 5.38pm on Tuesday, June 25th George is seen on CCTV walking along Woodbank Lane, near Two Mills on the English border.

“At 6.28pm, he’s then seen on Drome Road on the Deeside Industrial Estate, before he’s sighted again near the Shell fuel station on the A548 on the way out of Flint.

“The final CCTV sighting of George is on Greenfield Street at the junction with New Road at 12.42am on the 26th June.

“Anyone who thinks that they may have seen George, or anyone matching his description, please get in touch with us at the earliest opportunity.

“We are also appealing directly to George – please contact us to let us know that you are OK.

“I would also ask residents in local areas to review any CCTV or ring doorbells to see if they have any footage of him, and anyone with any dashcam footage which may aid our investigation.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police immediately.