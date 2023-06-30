Police appeal for witnesses after burglary at a residential property in Chester
|Police are appealing for witnesses after an isolated burglary at a residential property in Chester.
|Shortly after 1.10am on Thursday 29 June, officers received reports of a disturbance on Montrose Court.
A small group of men were reported to have gained entry to an address before assaulting an occupant. He suffered minor injuries during the incident.
Two people from Liverpool have since been arrested and remain in custody at this time.
A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and possession of an offensive weapon.
A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of burglary with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm.
Detective Sergeant Paul Davis said:
Latest News