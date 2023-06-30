Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 30th Jun 2023

Police appeal for witnesses after burglary at a residential property in Chester

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police are appealing for witnesses after an isolated burglary at a residential property in Chester.
Shortly after 1.10am on Thursday 29 June, officers received reports of a disturbance on Montrose Court. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

A small group of men were reported to have gained entry to an address before assaulting an occupant. He suffered minor injuries during the incident. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Two people from Liverpool have since been arrested and remain in custody at this time. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and possession of an offensive weapon. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of burglary with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Detective Sergeant Paul Davis said: ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“We understand the concern this is likely to have caused, but we would like to reassure the community that this is an isolated incident. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“The investigation is currently ongoing and anyone who witnessed the incident or has footage which may aid our enquiries is urged to contact us via cheshire.police.uk/tell-us or call 101, quoting IML 1584361.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​
‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Flintshire site manager celebrating after winning top industry award
  • North Wales MS questions minister over actions to extend mobile phone coverage
  • Ombudsman wont be investigating Flintshire Councillor’s social media post calling First Minister ‘Fuhrer’.

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Flintshire site manager celebrating after winning top industry award

    News

    North Wales MS questions minister over actions to extend mobile phone coverage

    News

    Ombudsman wont be investigating Flintshire Councillor’s social media post calling First Minister ‘Fuhrer’.

    News

    M56 in Cheshire closed westbound following serious collision

    News

    Estyn: Elfed High School praised for its support of pupils’ wellbeing

    News

    Wellbeing brand pilots mental health support sessions at Deeside college

    News

    Police dog Arlo tracks down Flintshire suspect wanted for ‘domestic offences’

    News

    North Wales Vascular Services de-escalated as a service requiring significant improvement

    News

    Connah’s Quay bar could be turned into seven apartments if planning application is given green light

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn