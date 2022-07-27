Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 27th Jul 2022

Police appeal for information to locate missing 16 year old

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

North Wales Police say they are “concerned for the welfare” of Seren, aged 16 from the Llandudno area.

Officers say she was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue top and black leggings.

They added, “We believe she may have travelled out of the area towards Cheshire and are appealing for any information regarding her whereabouts.”

Any information is asked to be called in via the 101 number citing “itrace 43546” or you can contact police via the webchat on the North Wales Police website.

