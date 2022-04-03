Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sun 3rd Apr 2022

Police appeal for information about a man seen in a Flintshire village

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police have launched an appeal for information about a man seen in the Pantymywyn area of Flintshire on Saturday evening.

The male is described as being around 30 years old, white 6ft tall and wearing walking boots, black trousers which are ripped and a black top.

He was seen walking towards Gwernaffield.

Officers haven’t given a reason why they are looking for information about the man. 

In a statement, North Wales Police said: “We are appealing for information for a male who was last around 19:30 hours this evening 2nd April 2022, in the Pantymywyn area.”

“He was last seen heading in the direction of Gwernaffield.”

“The male was describe as a white male approximately 30 years of age, slim, around 6ft wearing walking boots, black trousers which were ripped and a black top.”

“If anybody has seen a male who matches this description or has any more information please get in touch using 101 quoting reference B045655.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

North Wales health board to make £105m of savings in next three years

News

Backing for North Wales PCC’s hunting review following criticism by pro-hunt group

News

Wales World Cup draw – Group B and dates for games

News

Rival politicians trade blows in last meeting ahead of local election

News

Female pedestrian killed following collision with car on A494 in Mold this morning

News

‘Hostage held at gunpoint in supermarket’ 999 call prompts April Fool warning

News

Talented young Holywell swimmer sets sights on Olympics

News

Jack Sargeant: “NHS charges for parking and prescriptions only apply in England, not Wales”

News

John Summers Clock Tower ‘Guardians’ call on community to cultivate ideas for 13-acre garden contest

News





Read 387,092 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn