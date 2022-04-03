Police appeal for information about a man seen in a Flintshire village

Police have launched an appeal for information about a man seen in the Pantymywyn area of Flintshire on Saturday evening.

The male is described as being around 30 years old, white 6ft tall and wearing walking boots, black trousers which are ripped and a black top.

He was seen walking towards Gwernaffield.

Officers haven’t given a reason why they are looking for information about the man.

In a statement, North Wales Police said: “We are appealing for information for a male who was last around 19:30 hours this evening 2nd April 2022, in the Pantymywyn area.”

“He was last seen heading in the direction of Gwernaffield.”

“The male was describe as a white male approximately 30 years of age, slim, around 6ft wearing walking boots, black trousers which were ripped and a black top.”

“If anybody has seen a male who matches this description or has any more information please get in touch using 101 quoting reference B045655.”