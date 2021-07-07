Police appeal for helping tracing missing Flint man

North Wales Police have launched an appeal for help locating a missing man from Flint

Gareth Rush 38, is “presumed to be travelling in a dark Blue Ford Focus with links to Norwich and Sheffield area.” Police have said.

A post on the force Facebook page states: “Gareth Rush 38 years old MISSING from #Flint area.”

“Gareth is 5ft8, has short brown hair, stocky build, right hand in a bandage, last seen wearing black jogging bottoms and usually wears a black baseball cap.”

“Presumed to be travelling in a dark Blue Ford Focus with links to Norwich and Sheffield area.”

“Any sightings to be reported to North Wales Police on 0300 330 0101. Reference Z097566.”