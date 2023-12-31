Police appeal for help tracing missing Connah’s Quay teen and Chester man
North Wales Police have called for public assistance in locating two missing individuals: 17-year-old Ruby from Connah’s Quay and 22-year-old Louis from the Chester area.
Both were last seen on December 28, sparking significant concerns regarding their whereabouts.
Ruby was last noted at her home address in Connah’s Quay.
Since her disappearance, there has been no sighting of her, raising concern for her welfare.
She is described as approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall, with very long mousey brown coloured hair and typically wearing glasses.
At the time of her last sighting, Ruby was wearing a black puffer coat and carrying a small dark or black rucksack.
It is believed that she may be travelling using public transport.
Louis, from the Chester area, was also last seen at his home on the same day.
He had recently sustained a serious leg injury and was returned home before his subsequent disappearance.
Louis is described as approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall, with a slight build, dark brown hair, beard, and moustache.
The police have indicated that they believe Ruby and Louis may be travelling together at this time.
Police are appealing to anyone who may have seen Ruby or Louis or has any information regarding their whereabouts to get in touch.
The public is urged to contact North Wales Police on 101, use online services, or the webchat facility, quoting the reference number 46940.
