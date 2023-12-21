Police appeal for help to trace missing Chester pensioner

Police are appealing for information from the public to help find a missing woman from Chester. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

Teresa Lee was reported missing at 4pm today, Thursday 21 December, from her homes in the Grey Friars area of Chester, close to the racecourse.

The 71-year-old has dementia and can become confused.

Teresa is Chinese, approximately 5' 2" tall, of slim build and has a straight black bob. She is believed to be wearing dark trousers and a knee length red Michael Kors jacket.

Officers are urging anyone who sees Teresa or has any information regarding here whereabouts to come forward.

Inspector Victoria Tait said: "There are several officers out searching for Teresa and we are increasingly concerned for her welfare.

"She likes to visit the city centre and I would urge anyone out in the city on this busy Thursday night to keep an eye out for her. Anyone who thinks that they may have seen Teresa or has any information in relation to her whereabouts is urged to get in touch.

"I would also ask residents living in the area to check any sheds or outbuildings in case Teresa has taken shelter."

Anyone with information or footage that may help officers find Teresa is asked to call Cheshire Constabulary immediately on 101, quoting IML 1718506.

Information can also be passed on online at www.cheshire.police.uk/tell-us