Police appeal for help locating missing teenager last seen on Sealand Road

Cheshire Police are appealing for help from the public in finding a 15-year-old girl who has gone missing from Chester.

Lily Clark was last seen at 5.30pm on Thursday 29 July on Sealand Road.

Officers have been conducting numerous enquiries to find them and the investigation remains ongoing.

At this stage officers believe her to be in the Blackpool area.

Lilly is described as white, 5’4” tall, of medium build with blue eyes and brown shoulder length hair. She was last seen wearing a tracksuit top with a red vest underneath and black tracksuit bottoms

Inspector Cliff Goodwin said: “We have been conducting numerous enquiries in a bid to locate Lily but so far to no avail.

“We’re becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare and urging her to get in touch and come home.

“At this stage we believe she could be in the Blackpool area and would encourage anyone who thinks they may have seen her to get in touch.”

If you see Lily or have information regarding her whereabouts please call Cheshire Police on 101 quoting IML 1049529.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.