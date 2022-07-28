Police appeal for help locating Flintshire teenager

Listen to this article

North Wales Police has launched an appeal for help locating a Flintshire teenager who was last seen on Wednesday evening.

Twelve-year-old Ffion was last seen heading towards Mold town centre at around 7pm on Wednesday, July 28.

Police believe she may be in the Wrexham area.

Ffion is described as being 5’2 in height, and of a slight build. She has very long auburn hair and wears large round glasses.

She was last seen wearing a black puffer coat, very short black shorts and black trainers.

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch with officers on 101, or via the website, quoting iTrace reference 43552.