Posted: Fri 9th Sep 2022

Updated: Fri 9th Sep

Police appeal for help locating a Flintshire man last seen on Thursday 

Police have appealed for help locating a Flintshire man who has not been seen since Thursday.
Ryan is 34 and was last seen yesterday, with a rucksack walking towards the A55 direction from Caerwys.
“If anyone has any information, please get in touch with the page or contact North Wales Police via webchat or on 101 quoting ref iTrace 43734.” Police said in an appeal on social media.
Caerwys FC posted a message on their Facebook page it said: “Ryan is part of our management team, he’s a brilliant lad and would do anything for anyone. Let’s get him found and home safe and sound.”
“We will be meeting at the club today at 6pm look for Ryan. Any help is appreciated.
Please get this shared far and wide.”

