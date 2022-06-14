Police appeal for help in finding missing man from Chester last seen on Monday

Police are appealing for help in finding a missing man from Chester.

Jonathan Henry was last seen at around 5pm on Monday 13 June in the Liverpool Road area of Chester.

The 32-year-old is described as white, 5’10” tall, of broad build with short ginger hair.

He was last seen wearing a sky-blue t-shirt, navy blue tracksuit bottoms with black and white Nike trainers.

Sergeant Ieuan Griffiths said: “We have real concerns for Jonathan’s welfare and are making every effort to locate him.

“His family are very worried about him and just want him back safe and well.

“I’d urge anyone who sees Jonathan or has any information in relation to his whereabouts to contact Cheshire Police.

“I would also like to appeal directly to Jonathan, to ask him to get in touch. You’re not in any trouble, your family just want you home.”

Anyone with any information in relation to Jonathan’s whereabouts is asked to contact Cheshire Police urgently on 101 quoting IML 1292126.