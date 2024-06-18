Police: A541 Mold Road closed near Caergwrle

The A541 Mold Road near Caergwrle has been closed following an ‘incident.’

The road is shut in both directions between Porch Lane and the Hope turn-off due to a collision.

North Wales Police reported the closure on social media just before 3:50 pm, urging motorists to avoid the area and use alternative routes while emergency services attend to the situation.

“We advise all drivers to use alternative routes,” North Wales Police stated.

A traffic report for the area confirms the closure, noting: “A541 Mold Road both ways closed, slow traffic due to accident between Porch Lane and the Hope turn off.”

Emergency services are on the scene.