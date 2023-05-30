Plans submitted for ‘exclusive one-off’ glamping pod near Mold
Plans have been submitted seeking to create an ‘exclusive one-off’ glamping pod near Mold.
Flintshire Council has received the proposals for a site based at the private paddock of a cottage in the open countryside in Treuddyn.
The planning statement submitted with the application says: “Encil y Ddraig will be a one-off luxury glamping pod tourist accommodation destination, which is high-end and high value but low volume.
“Having a sympathetic aesthetically pleasing design, the glamping pod will blend into the surrounding landscape character.
“It will be positioned to take advantage of the view over the surrounding rolling farmland, whilst at the same time not overlook (or be overlooked by) any nearby properties.”
It adds: “Our site is a rural and tranquil one and we wish to enhance and protect this.
“We will create an environmentally friendly low impact tourism destination within the southern tip of Flintshire and we believe there is a gap in the market for high-end, high quality, environmentally sensitive tourism.”
The applicants are also keen to stress the potential benefits for other businesses in the area should the proposal be given the go-ahead, and that it dovetails with council strategies.
“Glamping is an increasingly popular leisure activity and facilitates access to the countryside for many people”, the planning statement says.
“We wish to create a high quality, high-value, low-impact visitor experience that aligns with the council’s strategy to ‘encourage sustainable tourism to bring considerable benefits for the local economy, inward investment, providing jobs and playing a key role in rural development and urban regeneration’.
“Our market research shows that there are minimal similar facilities within the local area, there is a clear shortfall in capacity of high-end glamping style tourist accommodation in this corner of Flintshire.
“Therefore, there will only be positive tourism and economic impacts from our proposed development on other local businesses that operate in the hospitality / food sectors;
-Treuddyn local village shop
-Swans Farm Shop (selling local produce)
-Llaeth Carreg Milk (self-serve milk / milkshake vending machines)
-Shops, pubs, restaurants, etc in Mold and other nearby towns
-Local tourist attractions (such as Llandegla Forest, Fauxdegla Shooting Ground, Moel Famau, Loggerheads and other country parks, fisheries, etc)
“Encil y Ddraig will also be located directly on the ‘Flintshire Leisure Tour’ driving route and would offer an ideal luxury, high-end, overnight accommodation option.”
Should the application be successful and if required, the applicants will also seek a campsite/caravan-site license from Flintshire Council.
Noise management strategies would also be put in place – such as no excessive noise/lights after 10pm.
Flintshire Council planners will make a decision on the application at a future date.
By Rory Sheehan – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).
