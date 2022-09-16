<
Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 16th Sep 2022

Plans for starter home development in Treuddyn refused by Flintshire Council

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Listen to this article
Voiced by Amazon Polly

A small housing development planned for land near Mold has been refused by Flintshire Council.

An application had been submitted seeking to build a terrace of three, two-bedroom starter homes on a site once occupied by ten miners’ cottages, at Ffordd Corwen, Treuddyn.

But the development has been rejected by the authority with reasons provided, including that it would be a “new development in the open countryside” and would be “unsympathetic to the character and appearance” of the location.

Houses, shops and a café, since demolished, were based at the site as far back as 1871, according to the planning documents.  The site forms a gap within a community of houses dating back to 1912.

In a statement submitted with the planning documents, by the agent on behalf of the applicants, had argued that the location should not be considered “open countryside” and is a brownfield site.

The statement added: “The site is overgrown with large sheds, scrap cars etc situated on the site for many years, it is felt that a proposal of this nature would provide much needed housing for the area.

“The application seeks to make the most efficient use of an overgrown, brownfield site which is unused and an eyesore within an established community of housing.”

Writing notice of the decision to reject the plans, Flintshire Council’s Chief Planning Officer Andrew Farrow said: “In the opinion of the Local Planning Authority the application site does not meet the criteria of policy HSG5, namely a limited infill development in a small gap of houses with a continuously developed frontage.

“As such it represents new development in the open countryside, for which insufficient justification has been given.

“In the opinion of the Local Planning Authority (LPA) the design of the dwellings proposed is incongruous and unsympathetic to the character and appearance of the street scene and would not add to the quality and distinctiveness of the locality.”

He added: “In the opinion of the Local Planning Authority the proposal has not taken account of issues of land stability or demonstrated that appropriate measures have been or will be taken to ensure land stability and safety.

“Insufficient information has been submitted with regard to the level of phosphates arising from the development and affecting protected sites. It is therefore not possible for the LPA to conclude that phosphate levels attributable to the scheme would not have a likely significant effect on the River Dee and Bala Lake SAC (Special Area of Conservation).”

Rory Sheehan – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).

Read Next

  • Urgent appeal launched by Flintshire Foodbank as essential supplies run out
  • Update: A55 Flintshire one lane closed following collision involving ‘two cars and a tanker’
  • Senedd Presiding Officer extends ‘warm welcome’ and ‘sincerest condolences’ to King
  • New traffic measures to increase safety near a Flintshire high school

    • Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com


    Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    Urgent appeal launched by Flintshire Foodbank as essential supplies run out

    News

    Update: A55 Flintshire one lane closed following collision involving ‘two cars and a tanker’

    News

    Senedd Presiding Officer extends ‘warm welcome’ and ‘sincerest condolences’ to King

    News

    New traffic measures to increase safety near a Flintshire high school

    News

    Flintshire Citizens Advice issue scam alert over bogus text messages

    News

    Next, Clogau and The Entertainer amongst host of companies recruiting at Broughton Retail Park jobs fair

    News

    Prince of Wales: why William inheriting the title from Charles has sparked a debate

    News

    Council planners finally approve Flintshire dairy farms popular milk vending machines

    News

    Cheshire Police recover drugs and cash following stop check on vehicle on M56

    News




    Read 444,907 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn