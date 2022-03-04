Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 4th Mar 2022

Plans for nearly 50 new caravans at golf club near Holywell withdrawn at last minute

Plans to locate nearly 50 new caravans next to a golf club in Flintshire have been withdrawn after being recommended for refusal.

Councillors were due to discuss proposals for Pennant Park Golf Club in Whitford, near Holywell, at a meeting on Wednesday, March 2.

Owners Ian and Robin Jones already have permission to house 73 caravans for holidaymakers.

They applied in September to add a further 49 on land previously used as a practice area for golfers.

However, the application was retracted at the last minute after a senior official from Flintshire Council advised councillors to reject the scheme.

No reason was given for the late decision by the applicants, but concerns were raised before the planning committee meeting regarding the potential overdevelopment of the site.

A total of 26 letters of objection were submitted by local residents, with many opposed to the scale of the development.

The local authority’s chief planning officer also described the proposals as “unacceptable”.

In a report, Andrew Farrow said: “Pennant Park Golf Club has had a number of planning applications permitted since 2005 to allow for the siting of a total of 73 holiday accommodation units, proposed in the absence of an overall masterplan for development of the site.

“It is important to note that only 18 of the consented 73 units have been completed to date, the full impact of this scale of development yet to be realised from landscape, highway and ecological perspectives.

“It is considered that a further 49 units as proposed would represent overdevelopment and be unacceptable given the potential safety implications associated with the increased usage of the site and proximity to the public footpath and bridleway network in the locality.

“The applications at this location have been submitted in a piecemeal fashion, this current proposal raising concerns in respect of ecology and drainage, including concerns that development does not represent positive place making in accordance with Planning Policy Wales.”

Agents acting on behalf of the site’s owners previously said the caravans would boost the area’s economy by more than £500,000 per year.

But Mr Farrow said the council was contacted after the meeting agenda was published last week to advise they would no longer be proceeding with the proposals.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).



