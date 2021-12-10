Plans for nearly 370 new homes on former RAF Sealand backed for approval

Detailed plans for almost 370 new homes in Deeside have been backed for approval as part of a £40m development.

Housebuilders Anwyl Homes and Bellway Homes submitted proposals to breathe new life into the former RAF Sealand site back in May.

The application for the 30-acre site would result in the creation of 368 houses, including affordable homes, public open space and play areas.

Details surrounding the appearance, layout and scale of the scheme have now been recommended to go ahead by officials from Flintshire Council, along with access and landscaping arrangements.

The recommendation has been made subject to the developers entering a legal agreement to pay £1.7m to increase capacity at two nearby schools.

A total of six letters of objection have been put forward ahead of a meeting of the council’s planning committee next week, with concerns raised over the impact on local services, road safety issues and noise.

However, the local authority’s chief planning officer said the proposals were considered to be acceptable following a review of the viability of the project which has seen the affordable housing requirement reduced from 30 per cent to ten.

In a report, Andrew Farrow said: “The site makes up part of the major strategic site at Deeside Airfields, the Northern Gateway.

“The proposed development would involve the erection of 368 dwellings together with associated infrastructure and landscaping.

“The independent review assessed a number of financial scenarios put forward by the applicant.

“The valuer concluded that the full developer contributions as triggered by would render the development unviable.

“However, the council requested that an alternative offer could be achieved which would satisfy the policy demand.

“As such, an offer of ten per cent affordability with the full financial contributions towards education totalling £1.74m was considered reasonable and would not limit the feasibility or delivery of the proposed scheme.”

Mr Farrow said the developers had agreed to the request which will be secured via a section 106 legal agreement.

If approved, it will result in around £1.14m going towards improvements at Hawarden High School and £600,000 to Sealand Primary School.

A decision will be made on the proposals at a planning meeting being held on Wednesday (December 15, 2021).