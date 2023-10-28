Pizza Hut’s near 20 year presence in Deeside comes to end, a move that could trigger a fast food merry go round

Pizza Hut will close its Deeside Retail Park restaurant for good tonight, Saturday, October 28, after nearly 20 years of trading.

The pizza chains exit could trigger a fast food merry-go-round with rumours swirling that McDonald's is poised to take over the site.

A notice on the door of the Deeside Pizza Hut today states, "Sadly, we are closing our doors for the final time Saturday 28 October at 8pm (depending on stock)"

“As a team we would like to thank our lovely guests for their custom over the past 18 years.”

"Best Wishes. All the team at Pizza Hut Queensferry."

Pizza Hut cited an "ever-shifting consumer landscape" as the main reason for its decision to close the Queensferry branch.

We approached McDonald's, which has a restaurant a few hundred metres up the road within the Asda Superstore.

When asked to confirm or deny rumours that it will relocate the Asda McDonald's restaurant to the Pizza Hut site, a spokesperson said there is "no news" regarding Queensferry.

Another potential tenant for the Deeside Retail Park Pizza Hut location is Kentucky Fried Chicken.

KFC is actively seeking locations in Flintshire to establish new branches. A new restaurant is under construction in Mold.

According to its website, the company has also been searching for locations in Flint and Broughton.

Furthermore, KFC wants to relocate its restaurant on Station Road to a nearby drive-through site.

EG Group – whose owners Mohsin and Zuber Issa also own Asda – applied for planning permission to build a new drive-through Starbucks on the Queensferry supermarket car park.

Work commenced in April, and although the building structure was quickly established, construction has since halted.

When Deeside.com enquired this week about the delay in the Starbucks construction, an EG spokesperson replied, "We have no information to share on this at the moment."

Notably, EG Group is the largest franchisee in Western Europe for the KFC brand.

Given this, the new Starbucks could easily transition into a drive-through KFC.

This change would also create an available space within Asda for another cafe or food outlet.

