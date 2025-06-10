Penarlag C.P. School teacher honoured for science teaching

Michelle Davies, a Year 5 teacher at Penarlag C.P. School in Ewloe, has been awarded a Primary Science Teaching Award (PSTA) in recognition of her innovative teaching and dedication to primary science education.

The awards, run by the Primary Science Teaching Trust (PSTT), celebrate teachers who inspire children in science and support science education within their communities.

Martin Pollard, Chief Executive Officer of the Primary Science Teaching Trust, said:

“Each of our PSTA winners has achieved fantastic things in primary science, inspiring children in their own schools as well as supporting science in their wider communities.”

The PSTT aims to ensure excellent teaching of science in every UK primary classroom, with the belief that high-quality, engaging science lessons are vital as many children decide before the age of eleven whether science is for them.

The Awards recognise teachers who raise standards, excel in challenging conditions and go beyond expectations in their teaching.

Winners of a 2025 Primary Science Teaching Award receive a £500 personal prize, a selection of science resources for their school, access to PSTT events and professional development, and a year’s membership of the Association for Science Education.

As part of the award, Ms Davies will also become a Fellow of the Primary Science Teacher College, gaining access to further support and funding from the PSTT to continue her work in science education.

The Awards are supported by several organisations, including SSERC, The Ogden Trust, Institute of Physics, Royal Society of Chemistry, Royal Society of Biology, Association for Science Education, and STEM Learning.

Further information about the Primary Science Teaching Awards can be found on the PSTT website: https://pstt.org.uk/primary-science-teacher-awards/