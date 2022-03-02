Parts of Buckley hit by power cuts

Parts of Buckley have been hit by power cuts this afternoon.

According to SP Energy Networks website, the first power cut was reported just before 2.30pm near Spencer Industrial Estate.

A second power outage was reported at 3.50pm and is affecting properties around Linthorpe Gardens.

The power provider’s website states: “There is a power cut affecting the CH7 postcode area of Buckley.”

“We had no advance warning of this and only became aware of it at 3.50pm.”

“Our control centre will attempt to reset the network remotely to restore power in stages, and we will also send our next available engineer to attend site.”

“Our team will work to get your power back on as quickly and as safely as possible, and we expect the power to be restored by 6pm.”

“Once they arrive, or when we receive any update regarding the cause, we will be able to provide you with more information.”

“We apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience. ”