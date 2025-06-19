Owner sought for bike handed in at Mold store

North Wales Police are appealing for information to help trace the owner of a bicycle found at a supermarket in Mold.

A green Coyote Skid Row bike was handed in to staff at Aldi on Tuesday morning, 18 June.

Officers from the South Flintshire policing team are now trying to reunite the bike with its owner.

A spokesperson said: “We are appealing for information to locate the owner of a green Coyote Skid Row bike. It was handed in to staff at Aldi in Mold yesterday morning (18/06/25). If you have any information which could help locate the owner then please contact us.”

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact North Wales Police.