Posted: Mon 23rd May 2022

Over 100 Leeds United fans will begin 92-mile charity walk from Deeside on Thursday in memory of Gary Speed

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A group of more than 100 Leeds United supporters will set off from Deeside later this week on 92-mile charity walk in memory of Gary Speed.

Its been a decade since Gary’s tragic death, as a youngster he played for Aston Park Rangers, Flintshire schoolboys and attended Hawarden High School.

Gary began his career with Leeds United as a trainee when he left school in June 1988 and went on to make over 300 appearances for the Yorkshire side.

The walk is a joint fundraiser with money going to both men’s mental health charity Andy’s Man Club and The Samaritans.

The fans will set off on Thursday, 26 May from Courtland Drive in Aston, close to Gary’s childhood home and Aston Park which now bears his name.

The group are due to pass through Ellesmere Port, Frodsham, Warrington, Altrincham, Manchester, Oldham before crossing the border into West Yorkshire.

The walk ends on Sunday with an 18 miles leg from Huddersfield to Leeds, including a stop-off at the Gary Speed mural in Bramley.

From there they will carry on to the home of Leeds United finishing at Elland Road.

The group has already raised £10,000 ahead of the walk, organiser of the fundraiser, Michael Normanton said:

“Even 10 years later, Gary’s passing is something we all struggle to come to terms with, so when the 10th anniversary came around in November, we decided it was an occasion we shouldn’t leave unmarked.”

Aston Park where Gary Speed played football as a child is to be named in his honour.

“The end of this season seems a perfect time to celebrate his life as it coincides with the 30 year anniversary of the title win Gary contributed so much to. Whether in his usual midfield role, filling in at left-back or up front in place of Lee Chapman, Gary was brilliant at all of it.”

“He was talented, handsome and loved by thousands. If mental heath can be an issue for someone as brilliant as that then it’s an issue for all of us.”

Gary’s mother, Carol, was asked for her thoughts on the great gesture. She said: “It’s amazing that, after 11 years, people are still paying their respects, it’s good to know just how much Gary meant to people. It just goes to show that he will never be forgotten.”

You can make a donation here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/gary-speed-charity-walk-andys-man-club



