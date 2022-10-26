Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 26th Oct 2022

Updated: Wed 26th Oct

Opinion: Delyn Boundary Commission proposals will break traditional community connections

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Ben Goldsborough, Deputy Mayor of Flint.

Boundary Commission for Wales: not words that usually spark much interest or passion, which is understandable. It’s a submarine government organisation. We know it exists and does an important job, but we rarely see it in action. That’s until now.

We are on the fourth, and final, Commission proposals for what happens to our constituency at Westminster. Delyn is no more. In its place we find a hotchpotch of Clwyd’s named after every point on the compass and a new supersized Alyn and Deeside.

Now that the dust has settled, we can see Bagillt and Flint will be ripped away from the towns of Holywell, Mold and Caerwys. It doesn’t make much sense to those of us who live here. Nor does Llangollen and Prestatyn being forced into the same constituency when they have never politically interacted with each other before. Traditional community connections will be broken by these proposals. They are fundamentally flawed for that reason alone.

Change was always coming

But we all knew change was coming. Wales has been hit the hardest by the UK Tory Government’s redrawing of constituency boundaries. Going from 40 to 32 seats was always going to be hard and would mean cross-county constituencies. Previous proposals saw Delyn, for example, growing into Denbighshire and incorporating Prestatyn, Ruthin and surrounding villages. This made some sense.

We can discuss the whys and wherefores of boundaries until the cows come home, but as Deputy Mayor of Flint I can tell you that our communities have bigger issues they care about.

In the last month people have seen the cost of their mortgage go up by an average £500 a year because of the failed policies of the UK Tory Government. You can walk our streets at night and see people moving about their homes using their mobiles for light because of a genuine fear about the cost of their energy bills. Families eating ever shrinking meals – parents even skipping them – because inflation has stripped away their pay. Businesses unable to keep their heads above water as people cut back on spending.

We face these challenges today because of a UK Tory Government that has lost its way. The selection of the third Prime Minister in as many months will not solve the issues they face. We have a UK government which is more obsessed with who’s up and who’s down within the soap opera that is Tory Party politics. Self-interest rules supreme over national. Bemoaning boundary changes does not fix this chaos.

For those of us who want to bring back respect, dignity and progress to our communities we cannot allow ourselves to be distracted. We must redouble our campaigning to secure a UK Labour Government to work hand-in-hand with our Welsh Labour Government.

Wherever people live they need Labour representation. I know I’m not going anywhere. I will continue to stand up for what I believe in and to deliver for the community I love. So, let’s roll up our sleeves and secure the change we believe in.

To see the new boundary proposals, visit: https://www.bcw-reviews.org.uk/

Ben Goldsborough is Deputy Mayor of Flint (2022-23) and Town Councillor for Flint, Coleshill Ward. Ben stood in the 2022 County Council elections in the ward of Northop – which is formed of the three villages of Northop, Sychdyn and Northop Hall.

 

Read Next

  • Sealand based landscape supply firm lays ground for improvements at college wildlife garden
  • Two men jailed following burglary in Saughall
  • Police circulate image of van and tell Flintshire farmers to be aware after suspicious activity reported
  • North Wales MS wants to make it legal requirement for all children in Wales to have week’s outdoor education residential

    • Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales



    Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    Sealand based landscape supply firm lays ground for improvements at college wildlife garden

    News

    Two men jailed following burglary in Saughall

    News

    Police circulate image of van and tell Flintshire farmers to be aware after suspicious activity reported

    News

    North Wales MS wants to make it legal requirement for all children in Wales to have week’s outdoor education residential

    News

    It’s a girl! Endangered rhino calf is born at Chester Zoo

    News

    Wales to set up a state-owned renewable energy company to tackle energy insecurity

    News

    ‘Outstanding’ Deeside Rainbow Hospital team wins COVID-19 Response Award

    News

    Public Health Wales urges football fans heading to Qatar to stay safe and healthy

    News

    Price of ‘everyday’ groceries have soared 17% in the past year, ONS data shows

    News




    Read 456,770 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn