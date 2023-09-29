Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 29th Sep 2023

One lane blocked and queuing traffic on the A55 in Flintshire following a collision

A collision on the A55 is causing significant delays for motorists this evening.

According to reports, the road is partially blocked from J32A A5026 (Pentre Halkyn) to J33 A5119 Northop Road (Northop) due to the incident.

The road was initially closed for around 45 minutes.

The blockage is caused build-up of traffic along the expressway, leading to lengthy and unexpected delays for commuters and travellers in the area.

Traffic Wales said: "We are dealing with an incident heading eastbound between J32 Holywell and J33A Northop. Stop and go traffic by hand is currently in place on the scene. Heavy congestion in the area."

There is around 1.5 miles of stationary traffic on the approach to the incident.

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

A traffic report for the area states: "A55 North Wales Expressway Eastbound partially blocked due to accident from J32A A5026 (Pentre Halkyn) to J33 A5119 Northop Road (Northop). Traffic was held for around forty five minutes."

