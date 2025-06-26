Offshore wind targets £4.8bn boost to Welsh economy

The Welsh Government has published a new action plan aimed at unlocking the full potential of offshore wind energy and delivering lasting economic benefits across Wales.

The plan was developed by a task and finish group set up earlier this year, which included developers, ports, manufacturers and skills experts. It sets out how Wales can work with the Crown Estate, industry, and social partners to maximise value from offshore wind.

Wales already has over 15 gigawatts of offshore wind projects in its waters. The sector could deliver more than 3,000 jobs and generate £4.8 billion in economic value for Welsh businesses.

Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning Rebecca Evans announced the plan during Wind Week. She said: “We welcomed the announcement that offshore wind in the Celtic Sea was moving from planning into development and delivery.

“With two successful bidders announced to develop three gigawatts of clean energy, and a clear commitment from the Crown Estate to deliver the full 4.5GW, we see the start of billions of pounds of investment and thousands of jobs.

“All the evidence shows the strategic importance of local ports to the developers of offshore wind projects, and I am delighted the UK Government confirmed up to £80 million in the Spending Review to kickstart the investment in the port at Port Talbot.

“This truly is a once in a generation opportunity for our ports and will be a catalyst for economic regeneration in our coastal communities.”

The action plan recommends:

Creating a forum by autumn 2025 to coordinate project developers, government and partners.

Streamlining planning and consent to reduce delays and cut costs.

Supporting Welsh businesses to enter the offshore wind supply chain, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises.

Aligning skills training across colleges and universities to meet the needs of the wind sector.

Linking the Welsh steel and concrete industries with offshore wind development, especially floating wind structures.

Ajai Ahluwalia, Head of Supply Chain for RenewableUK, said:

“We are pleased to see clear, practical actions that respond directly to industry calls for greater certainty, stronger collaboration, and urgent delivery.

“Offshore wind is one of the UK’s greatest industrial opportunities — with the potential to transform Wales’ heartland sectors, like steel and advanced manufacturing.

“Over the next decade alone, £32 billion in economic value is at stake, including a £4.8 billion opportunity for Welsh businesses and 3,370 well-paid jobs.

“To unlock that value, we must now move swiftly from planning to implementation — and industry stands ready to work with government to make it happen.”

