Off-road bike being ‘ridden dangerously’ around parts of Deeside over weekend seized by police

Police have seized a motorbike following reports of off-road bikes “causing issues and being ridden dangerously” around parts of Deeside.

Over the weekend, there were reports of off-road bikes being ridden dangerously around Aston, Shotton, Hawarden and Ewloe, leading “officers to patrol the area.”

One person got in touch with Deeside.com on Saturday evening stating they could hear motorbikes being ‘raced’ around the Shotton Road area near to Ewloe.

Police have said they seized one bike in the Hawarden area and one “juvenile” has been reported for driving offences, they are looking for a second youth who “made off” from officers.

Shotton Community Beat Manager, PC 3360 Wynne said: “two individuals in the Hawarden area” had been located and “one has had their bike seized under Section 165 of the Road Traffic Act, he has also been reported for driving offences and his family spoken with.”

“Enquiries are ongoing in relation the second male who made off from officers.”

PC Wynne added: “The misuse of these bikes can be dangerous and put genuine road users and pedestrians at risk and the bike seized today is certainly not road worthy.”

“Off-Road Bikes are regarded as motor vehicles which must be constructed to a specific standard in order to be ridden on a public highway and most off-road bikes do not meet this requirement”.

“If off-road motorbikes are causing a nuisance in your neighbourhood please let us know.”

You can report any issues to police via the website at: https://www.northwales.police.uk/police-forces/north-wales-police/areas/live-chat or by calling 101.