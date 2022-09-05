Northop warehouse expansion which will provide new jobs given go ahead

New jobs could be created in the future as a distribution business has been given the green light to extend its warehouse.

Zebra Products had applied to Flintshire Council seeking to change the use of a building on the Northop Country Park estate from offices and a warehouse, to make provision for a larger warehouse premises.

The business, which distributes equestrian products, is looking to continue a relocation from Flint to Northop.

A design and access statement submitted with the application on behalf of the applicants, by Sustain Architecture, said: “The application seeks full planning permission for the conversion and extension of an existing building previously used for light industrial purposes to offices and a warehouse.

“The buildings lie within Northop Country Park in an easterly direction in close proximity to residential dwelling’s, Rhos Y Chellis Cottages. The buildings are currently vacant, the previous use was for the manufacture of wire products.

“The site currently has planning approval for conversion to offices and a warehouse by the applicant. However the application is for a larger extension to facilitate the expansion of the business.”

The statement adds that 22 designated car spaces have been earmarked for the site with plans too for a turning circle – for ridged truck deliveries. Outbound goods will be delivered via couriers generally in long wheel base vans.

Four of the car parking spaces are to be found immediately outside the main entrance, along with the disabled space and three spaces for visitors.

The new main entrance will be sufficiently wide to accommodate wheelchair use’s and provide level access.

The design and access statement added: “The proposals if granted will provide a new a new facility for an expanding business which is relocating from its existing premises in Flint.

“The new offices and warehouse will provide opportunities for new full time and part time employment. The extension and re-modelling of the building is more in keeping with the buildings and facilities.”

Flintshire Council’s planning chiefs have granted permission for the plans, through a delegated decision.

Rory Sheehan – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).

