Posted: Tue 1st Feb 2022

Updated: Tue 1st Feb

Northern Lights “may be visible in North Wales” overnight says the Met Office

The aurora borealis or northern lights could be strong enough to be seen from North Wales overnight, the Met Office has said.

The UK weather service is predicting a night of strong solar activity due to a geomagnetic storm forecast for overnight.

The met Office said: “A CME (Coronal Mass Ejection) is expected to hit Earth overnight on the 1st February, with effects continuing into 2nd February. This may give visible aurora (along the northern horizon if skies are clear) as far south as north Northern England and Northern Ireland, but most likely northern Scotland.”

Dr Tamitha Skov, a space weather psychists, posted on Twitter: “Direct Hit! NASA, NOAA & MetOffice predictions agree the #solarstorm launched Jan 29 will hit Earth by early February 2!”

Dr Skov said the Met Office model “shows the solarstorm hitting by 05:00 UTC (GMT) February 2. So we have a range from 18:00 UTC (GMT) on February 1 to 05:00 UTC (GMT) on February 2.”

“If the solar storm hits early, it will be faster and stronger; if hits late, slower and weaker!”

The best conditions to view the lights are when the sky is dark and clear of any clouds.

Ideally, the lights will be best viewed away from any light pollution, in remote areas, facing the northern horizon – north facing coasts produce some of the best viewing locations.

Cloud cover ultimately blocks the view of the light, sadly some cloud cover is forecast for Flintshire overnight.

A space weather forecast from the Met Office states:

Solar Wind / Geomagnetic Activity: A CME which left the Sun on 29 January is forecast to arrive at Earth overnight on 1st February into the 2nd February. Solar winds are expected to remain steady and mainly quiet until then, with mainly Quiet geomagnetic conditions (Kp0-2), then potentially increasing to unsettled to Active (Kp3-4) with a chance of G1/G2 Minor/Moderate storm intervals (Kp5-6). The solar wind should then wane again during 3rd and 4th February.

Energetic Particles / Solar Radiation: The count of energetic particles (high energy protons) is forecast to remain at background levels whilst the sunspots we are presented with remain quiet and stable, with no radiation storms currently expected.



