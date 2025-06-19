Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 19th Jun 2025

Updated: Thu 19th Jun

North Wales residents warned over sextortion email hoax

North Wales Police have received multiple reports from residents targeted by a scam email that falsely claims their computer has been hacked using Pegasus spyware.

The messages say intimate images have been secretly recorded and threaten to share them unless the victim pays a ransom. In reality, no devices have been compromised and no images have been accessed.

The hoax is part of a widespread “sextortion” scam where cybercriminals use fear and intimidation to extort money.

The emails often begin with a jarring subject line such as “hello pervert” and claim the recipient was filmed via their webcam while visiting adult websites.

Scammers typically demand payment in cryptocurrency, often equivalent to around £1,000, warning that unless the money is sent quickly, the supposed footage will be distributed to family, friends, and colleagues.

North Wales Police say these threats are baseless and designed to scare victims into paying. The force is urging the public not to respond or send any money.

The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) says the fraudsters often include details like old passwords or images from mapping websites to make their claims more believable.

These details usually come from previous data breaches or public records, not from hacking.

The NCSC advises the following steps for anyone who receives such an email:

  • Do not reply or engage with the sender
  • Do not pay any money
  • Forward the message to [email protected]
  • Delete the email
  • Change any compromised passwords
  • Enable two-factor authentication on key accounts
  • Report the incident to North Wales Police on 101

The Guardian recently reported on a similar case where a UK victim was initially shocked by the message but realised it was a scam after noticing generic wording and vague threats.

The individual did not respond and later blocked the sender.

Police say replying to these emails may result in victims being added to lists of people more likely to fall for similar scams.

The scam also appears to exploit fear around Pegasus, a real piece of surveillance software used by governments and intelligence agencies.

However, there is no evidence that Pegasus is being used in these scams—its name is used purely to intimidate.

North Wales Police are encouraging residents to speak with friends, family, and vulnerable individuals who might be more susceptible to panic, especially older people or those unfamiliar with online scams.

They say that sharing awareness and advice is key to stopping these types of cyber crimes from spreading.

Anyone affected can find further support and advice via Action Fraud or the official North Wales Police website.

