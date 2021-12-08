Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 8th Dec 2021

North Wales Police say there is a problem with the 101 number

North Wales Police has said there is a problem with the 101 non-emergency contact number, as it is “not connecting” to the force control room.

A post on social media states: “101 FAULT – Currently the 101 number is not connecting to our control room.”

“Please use 0300 3300 101 as an alternative which will connect to our control room.”

“Apologies for any inconvenience.”

You can also contact North Wales Police via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx

The 101 service provides an access number for non-emergency contact with the police.

The service is used when an emergency response is not required.

For example:

  • if your car has been stolen
  • if your property has been damaged
  • if you suspect drug use or dealing in your neighbourhood
  • to give the police information about crime in your area
  • to speak to the police about a general enquiry

Members of the public should continue to call the free 999 service for emergencies but North Wales Police say ‘use the service wisely’.

Call 999 if:

  • a serious offence is in progress or has just been committed
  • someone is in immediate danger or harm
  • property is in danger of being damaged
  • a serious disruption to the public is likely



