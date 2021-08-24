Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 24th Aug 2021

North Wales Police ‘experiencing technical issues’ with the 101 service

North Wales Police has said it is currently ‘experiencing technical issues with the 101 service

101 is the non-emergency contact number for the police force.

Using this number aims to reduce pressure on the 999 system, allowing the police to prioritise emergency calls.

Posting an update on the force Facebook page just before 12.30pm, a North Wales Police spokesperson said:

“We are currently experiencing technical issues with the #101 service.”

“Please use the alternative methods on our website if you need to make contact with us.”

“Only use #999 if it is an emergency.”

“Thank you for your assistance.”

Alternative ways of contacting North Wales Police can be found here: https://www.northwales.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/



