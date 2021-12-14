North Wales health board gears up to give out 215,000 extra vaccinations inside 17 days

The local Health Board have said they are ‘confident’ that booster jabs will available to all eligible adults in North Wales by December 31st.

In an update this morning they said, “Following last night’s announcement from the Welsh Government, we need to administer around 215,000 additional COVID-19 vaccinations in just 17 days.”

“The logistics involved in more than tripling our current vaccination rate are extremely challenging, but we are confident that we can make booster jabs available to all eligible adults in North Wales by December 31st.”

“We are working incredibly hard behind the scenes to make this happen – but we need time to put the necessary building blocks in place.”

“Over the next week, hundreds of additional staff and volunteers will join our vaccination effort. This will enable capacity at our existing vaccination clinics to increase and for them to open later. Additional clinics will also be introduced (including drop ins) and many more GP Practices and community pharmacies will begin delivering boosters.”

The update also contained a handy guide from them to what is happening locally:

How to get your booster While some details still need to be worked through, this is how people can expect to access their booster vaccine: If you’ve not yet been invited you will soon be able to book online or attend a drop in clinic (further details to follow soon). Some people may be invited directly by their GP practice or community pharmacy – but the health board urge people not to phone up to enquire about appointments at this time. If you already have an appointment in December please keep to it. Don’t contact the health board to rearrange as this slows down the efforts to protect others. If you have already been invited to an appointment in January, the health board will contact you soon to invite you to book an appointment online during December. If you are housebound there is no need to contact the health board. They say they already have your details and are working as quickly as they can to get to you before the end of December.

They also reiterated some wider advice:

How to access a first or second dose for all eligible age groups Its never too late to come forward for a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine – even if you turned it down when it was first offered. You will soon be able to book first and second doses online. They will also have walk-in opportunities and they will publicise these online and in the local media wherever possible.

The Health Board said there will be another update tomorrow, adding “Please don’t contact the health board or your GP Practice to try and book an appointment as we won’t be able to book you in any sooner.

“Thank you for your patience, support and understanding.”