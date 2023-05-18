North Flintshire Police officers praised after life-saving CPR effort
Quick-thinking North Flintshire police officers saved a man’s life in Shotton earlier today, after administering cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).
PCSO Price, PC Finnerty, and PC Reilly were directed to a man needing urgent medical attention this afternoon, Thursday, May 18.
The officers responded swiftly, administering CPR and successfully aiding in the man’s recovery.
An air ambulance was summoned to the scene for assistance. It was seen landing on the 33 Club playing field around 1 pm.
The Welsh Ambulance Service was also present, and their combined efforts ensured the man received the urgent care needed.
“I am extremely proud of the team in Flintshire,” said a North Flintshire police spokesperson.
“While on patrol in Shotton earlier today, PCSO Price, PC Finnerty, and Reilly were directed to a man needing medical attention. CPR was administered, and the man has made a great recovery. Thank you, team.”
The spokesperson added, “Also, we appreciate the support of the air ambulance and WAST (Welsh Ambulance Service) for their speedy response to the incident.”
A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called today, Thursday 18 May, at approximately 12.23pm, to reports of a medical emergency on King George Street in Shotton.”
“We sent one rapid response vehicle and one emergency ambulance to the scene.”
“We were supported by colleagues from the Wales Air Ambulance.”
“We transferred the patient to Ysbyty Glan Clwyd Hospital for further treatment.”
CPR is an emergency life-saving procedure used in an emergency if someone is not breathing normally, or their heart has stopped (cardiac arrest).
The British Heart Foundation offers a 15-minute CPR learning session.
Click here to find out more: https://www.bhf.org.uk/revivr Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News