North Flintshire Police appeal for missing teenager last seen on Tuesday

North Flintshire Police have launched an appeal for help locating the missing teenager last seen on Tuesday.

In a statement, the force said: “Observations please in the Flintshire and Wrexham areas for missing person Rylan missing since 31st May.”

“He is 16years old 6ft tall and has Sandy Curly hair, Wearing an all-black tracksuit with a black hooded top.”

“Please contact 101 Itrace ref:42345”