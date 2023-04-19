Deeside.com > News

Wed 19th Apr 2023

Nomads to play next season’s UEFA Conference League home games at Park Hall Stadium

Connah’s Quay Nomads are set to play their UEFA Europa Conference League home games at the Park Hall Stadium in Oswestry. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Deesiders secured their place in the UEFA Europa Conference League for the 2023/24 competition following their 0-0 draw against Penybont on Saturday afternoon. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Nomads bid farewell to their long-time home, Deeside Stadium, where they played since 1998, with their final match against Penybont, as they gear up to move to The Essity Stadium in Flint for the upcoming season. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Qualification for next season’s UEFA Europa Conference League will mark the Nomad’s seventh entry into European competition. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Their first venture into Europe saw them defeating Airbus at Deeside Stadium in a dramatic playoff victory. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

They went on to defeat Norwegian side Stabæk 1-0 over two legs, becoming the first Welsh team to keep clean sheets across two legs of a tie. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Since then, the team has faced formidable opponents such as FK Vojvodina, Sarajevo, and Dinamo Tbilisi. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Their last two European campaigns were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, with significantly reduced squad numbers. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Despite the challenges, the team has continued to compete and demonstrate their resilience on the pitch. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The team’s UEFA Europa Conference League home fixtures will be played at Park Hall Stadium, the home of The New Saints. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This means that unlike previous seasons that have seen the team play in both Cardiff and Aberystwyth, their home fixtures will be much closer to home for their fans. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

There are already several teams qualified for the First Qualifying Round of the competition, including sides from Kazakhstan, Belarus, Lithuania, Iceland, Finland, and Georgia. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The remaining teams are still awaiting the end of their respective league and cup campaigns to confirm the full 62 team list. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Irish side Dundalk, who knocked out Newtown in the 21/22 Europa Conference League, have also qualified for the competition. HB Torshavn, who faced Newtown in last season’s competition, are also qualified. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Of the nations that Connah’s Quay Nomads FC has previously faced in European competition, there is a potential return to five of the countries, including Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Finland, Kosovo, and Georgia. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The draw for the First Qualifying Round will take place on Tuesday 20th June, with the action on the pitch for that round on the 13th and 20th of July. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

