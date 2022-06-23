Noise concerns raised as Shotton restaurant plans to extend opening hours

Plans to extend the opening hours of a Shotton restaurant would be “unfair” on neighbours, it has been claimed.

An application has been made to Flintshire Council to make changes to the premises licence of the Bengal Dynasty restaurant on Chester Road East.

Concerns have been raised by nearby residents about noise and anti-social behaviour as it looks to increase its opening hours for pre-booked functions on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights until 2.30am.

Florin Budescu, who is behind the application, is also seeking permission to sell alcohol until 2am and have live or recorded music playing at the venue until 2.15am on the same days.

The restaurant is currently able to sell alcohol until 11.30pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights and play recorded music until midnight.

Four objections have been submitted to the local authority ahead of the application being considered by its licensing sub-committee next week.

One neighbour said he would “strongly disagree” with the proposals because of noise levels.

In an e-mail to the council, Colin Lightfoot said: “We already have issues with noise pollution from the venue.

“I feel this would only heighten those noise levels as well as cause anti-social behaviour in the area.

“The premises are on a busy main road, with limited parking facilities, and at the rear of the premises are older and more vulnerable people’s houses.

“Whilst we want development in the area, a music venue causing the above issues would be very concerning and unfair on the very local community, hence my request to strongly disagree and object to this application.”

Despite the concerns, North Wales Police and North Wales Fire and Rescue Service have not raised any objections to the application.

The council’s pollution control department also said it would not be making any representations.

An agent acting on behalf of Mr Budescu stressed the opening times would only apply to pre-booked functions, which are expected to be held once a month on average.

In a letter, a representative from JMC Licensing Consultants said: “It seems from the objectors’ letters that they believe the premises will be open to late night revellers every night until 2.30am.

“This is not so, as the 2.30 time is only for pre-booked functions.

“These pre-booked events will be running on average about once per month.

“My client has not received any visits or letters from environmental health or from local residents regarding complaints about noise.”

The changes will be considered by councillors at a meeting on Wednesday, June 29.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).