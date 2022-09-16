New traffic measures to increase safety near a Flintshire high school

Flintshire Council is to introduce new traffic measures to increase safety near a high school.

A public notice has been published signalling the council’s intent to create a toucan crossing on the A550 Wrexham Road in Hope.

To do this, the authority has been successful in securing funding from the Welsh Government.

The notice states: “Flintshire County Council have been successful in obtaining funding to implement substantial safety measures to address a safer off road shared footway and cycleway from Penyffordd to Hope along the A550 Wrexham Road, and to help with crossing pedestrian and cyclists to reduce unnecessary danger to and from Hope village and Castell Alun High School.”

A consultation on the proposed measures was held last year, but it was not face-to-face due to coronavirus safety measures in place at the time.

If there are any objections to the proposal, they should be sent to Katie Wilby, Chief Officer (Streetscene and Transportation), County Hall, Mold, Flintshire, CH7 GNR, by Friday, October 7, quoting the reference KW/TRO/A550.

In addition to the toucan crossing, the council has also given notice that it is to apply ‘no stopping’ and ‘keep clear’ markings with zig-zags on Stryt Isa opposite the school gates, Monday to Friday, between 8am and 5pm.

The funding for this work has also been provided by the Welsh Government.

The notice states: “Following a robust prioritisation process, Flintshire County Council has identified Castell Alun High School, Hope, as the authorities’ priority when assessed under the Welsh Government’s Safe Routes in the Community initiative.

“Following a successful bid to Welsh Government, Flintshire County Council have been successful in obtaining funding to implement substantial safety measures to address congestion and reduce unnecessary vehicle movements experienced along the route to school.

“Such measures include improved walking and cycling provisions.”

Any objections to this proposal should be sent to Katie Wilby, Chief Officer (Streetscene and Transportation), County Hall, Mold, Flintshire, CH7 GNR, by Friday, October 7, quoting the reference KW/TRO/NW/HOPE.

There is also an additional proposed traffic order to prohibit ‘waiting at any time’ at various locations in areas around the school.

These notices can be viewed in more detail on the Traffic Regulation Orders section of Flintshire Council’s website.

Rory Sheehan – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).

