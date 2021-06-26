New gasification plant could be built in Deeside to create electricity to fuel Toyota

A new plant could be created at a Deeside incinerator to turn non-recyclable waste into energy.

The advanced gasification facility would be built at Parc Adfer on Deeside Industrial Park to treat up to 80,000 tonnes of what is known as refuse derived fuel (RDF) per year.

The aim is to produce 9.9 megawatts of electricity, most of which will be used to power the wider waste facility and prevent non-recyclable items from having to be taken away from the site.

According to documents submitted to Flintshire Council, some of it would also be used to fuel the nearby Toyota factory.

In a planning statement, consultants acting on behalf of Logik WTE Ltd, said: “The current planning application proposes the erection of an advanced gasification plant within the site in order to carry out the final stage of the process at this one location.

“Planning Policy Wales contains significant support for waste transfer facilities to meet industry needs, and furthermore makes clear that the favoured outcome is a clean energy.

“This proposal provides a facility that takes a waste product through a number of processes, including incineration, and results in the generation of electricity for use on and off the site.

“The proposal, therefore, has full regard for and is in complete compliance with the waste hierarchy.

“The proposed development accords with the key principles of Planning Policy Wales as well as local policies in the adopted Flintshire Unitary Development Plan.”

Parc Adfer first started running at full capacity in December 2019 and took in around 550 truckloads of non-recyclable waste per month in its first full year of operation.

The amount of rubbish delivered by five of the six local authorities across north Wales, except for Wrexham, increased significantly during the summer months last year.

Officials said this was caused by people spending more time at home as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Comments are currently being invited on the latest proposals for the site with the local authority expected to make a decision at a later date.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).