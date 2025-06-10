NatWest to close Mold branch later this year

NatWest has confirmed that its branch in Mold will close on 21 October 2025, as part of a programme to shut 55 branches across the UK.

The bank said the decision follows a significant reduction in counter transactions and increasing use of mobile and online banking.

In Mold, NatWest reported that counter transactions for personal customers fell by 44 percent between January 2020 and January 2025. Over two-thirds of personal customers also used online banking or the bank’s mobile app during the same period.

An average of 374 personal customers and 230 business customers used the Mold branch each month, according to data provided by NatWest.

A NatWest spokesperson said:

“Closing a branch is always difficult and not a decision that we ever take lightly.”

The bank said it considers a range of factors when deciding to close a branch, including how often customers use the branch, their banking preferences, the availability of nearby branches, cash machines, local Post Office services, and alternative banking options such as online, mobile and telephone banking.

NatWest said there will be no changes to customer account numbers, sort codes, standing orders, Direct Debits, cards, PINs or cheque books.

In preparation for the closure, the bank is offering support through its Customer Support Specialists and will run a “Supporting you through our Branch Closure” event in Mold to help customers adapt.

The nearest NatWest branches to Mold will be in Wrexham, Chester and Rhyl. Banking services will also remain available at local Post Offices and via online, mobile and telephone banking.

NatWest stated it will continue to work with LINK, the UK’s largest cash machine network, to protect access to cash in communities affected by branch closures.

Details of the closure decision and responses from the local community will be published at natwest.com/branchclosures by 18 August 2025.