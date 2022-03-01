NatWest and RBS online banking hit by outage

NatWest and Royal Bank of Scotland online banking services are reportedly down.

Monitorinf service DownDetector shows there has been a spike in reports from users who cannot access their banking apps.

Users are getting an error message when they log into their NatWest app, it says?

“We’re sorry, some kind of error has occurred when trying to establish a connection between your device and ourselves.

Please close the app and try again.”

Nat West has said: “We are working as quickly as we can to respond to all customers regarding this incident. I am sorry for any inconvenience this has caused. You can use our telephony service or e-banking in the mean time to manage your accounts. Thank you for your patience again.”