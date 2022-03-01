Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 1st Mar 2022

NatWest and RBS online banking hit by outage

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

NatWest and Royal Bank of Scotland online banking services are reportedly down.

Monitorinf service DownDetector shows there has been a spike in reports from users who cannot access their banking apps.

This chart shows a view of problem reports submitted in the past 24 hours compared to the typical volume of reports by time of day.

Users are getting an error message when they log into their NatWest app, it says?

“We’re sorry, some kind of error has occurred when trying to establish a connection between your device and ourselves.
Please close the app and try again.”

Nat West has said: “We are working as quickly as we can to respond to all customers regarding this incident. I am sorry for any inconvenience this has caused. You can use our telephony service or e-banking in the mean time to manage your accounts. Thank you for your patience again.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

First Minister calls for “random acts of Welshness” in St David’s Day message

News

Dydd Gŵyl Dewi Hapus!  – Google celebrates St David’s Day for the 18th year

News

Welsh Government backs plans for new £5.6 million Welsh-medium primary school in Flintshire

News

Detailed plans to replace Victorian terraced houses in Buckley backed for approval

News

Calls to make St David’s Day a bank holiday in Wales

News

Farmers Union encourages consumers to celebrate St David’s Day with Wales’ finest produce

News

Proposed industrial action at Airbus ‘suspended’ pending further vote

News

Witness appeal after “15-20 males fighting… with one reportedly seen holding a knife”

News

Police appeal for witnesses after man struck with hammer and house damaged in Shotton

News





Read 467,556 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn