Nationwide medication shortage puts Flintshire pharmacy staff in firing line of patient anger

Pharmacies throughout the UK have been hit by medication shortages over the past few weeks .

Greenfield Pharmacy and Penyffordd Pharmacy owned by Imaan Healthcare are among those affected.

The company – which operates around 40 independent community pharmacies – has said that angry patients unable to get medication are directing abuse at pharmacy staff.

Pharmacists have been struggling to obtain stock for various medications across a range of health areas, including HRT, epilepsy, acne, contraception, and many others.

The Pharmaceutical Services Negotiating Committee (PSNC), which represents more than 11,000 pharmacies nationwide, has warned that 67pc of its members are facing supply problems daily.

In its survey of more than 1,000 pharmacy staff, it found that 75pc had faced “aggression from patients” due to the medicine supply issues.

Popular brands like Beechams, Calpol, and Gaviscon, as well as more generic offerings such as Paracetamol, have been affected by supply issues.

Pharmacists are now spending more time trying to source medication from wholesalers or other pharmacies, and ultimately can’t get ahold of them.

Wholesalers frequently do not have enough staff in warehouses and depots to pick the meds, nor enough drivers to deliver them.

Imaan Healthcare says that a pharmacy would typically place an order expecting to receive them on the next run, but they have recently experienced missing and incorrect tote boxes, the supply of incorrect medication, and the supply of too little and too much medication.

“This creates extra work and stress for the pharmacy team, who must spend additional time creating credit notes, but it is ultimately the patient who suffers in the end.”

“Unable to receive the medication they need, many patients become angry and direct abuse at pharmacy staff.” Imaan Healthcare has said.

Though still a sensitive subject, Brexit has exacerbated the situation with workers returning to their countries of origin.

“There are no longer enough people available to work these diff jobs at wholesaler depots and distribution centres.” the company has said.

A spokesperson for Imaan Healthcare said: “Supply of most products across all industries have been affected by rising costs of raw materials, staff resources, fuel and energy.”

“The pharmaceutical sector is just one of many affected by these issues.”

“Furthermore, we must take into account the impact of Brexit which contributes to these rising costs.”