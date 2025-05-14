Multi-agency searches continuing in the Clwydian Range for missing man

Multi-agency searches are continuing today for a man missing for over a week, as concern grows for his welfare.

Edward, 39, was last seen on Friday 9 May at 10.45am, leaving the Premier Stores in Denbigh and driving up Henllan Street towards Bryn Seion.

His vehicle has since been located near Moel Famau, prompting a coordinated search operation across the Clwydian Range.

He is described as wearing black sunglasses, a grey t-shirt, dark grey walking trousers and black canvas trainers at the time of his disappearance.

Chief Inspector David Cust said: “We have growing concerns for Edward who has now been missing for one week.

“Multi-agency searches are continuing today in the Moel Famau and Clwydian Range areas of Denbighshire.

“I would thank members of the public for their ongoing support and assistance with sightings and continue to appeal to anyone who may have seen Edward to contact police.”

North Wales Police are urging anyone with information that could help their enquiries to get in touch via the force website or by calling 101, quoting reference C067822.