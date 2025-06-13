Mountain rescue couple from Mold awarded MBEs

Becky and Iain Ashcroft, who live near Mold, have both been awarded an MBE in the King’s Birthday Honours for their services to the community as mountain rescue volunteers.

The couple met when Iain interviewed Becky for North East Wales Search and Rescue (NEWSAR). Iain recalls: “I got the impression she didn’t like me!” Mountain rescue volunteering has become central to their lives, even featuring at their wedding when they were conveyed from Mold Registry Office to their reception in a NEWSAR‑liveried vehicle.

NEWSAR is one of nine teams under the North Wales Mountain Rescue Association, covering mountains, water and cave recoveries in North Wales, all staffed by volunteers who train regularly and are on call 24/7, usually alongside full‑time jobs.

Between them, Becky and Iain have accumulated over 60 years of volunteer service, and often respond together while bringing different skills to varied terrain and incidents.

They say the work is “challenging but extremely rewarding”. In their words:

“The rewards for volunteering are immeasurable – to be able to help someone in difficult circumstances, to be part of a team that returns a person back to their loved ones or gets a casualty to much needed hospital care, to see the smile and relief on the face of someone freezing cold and stuck alone for hours as we approach – all of this makes the night time calls, the darkness, wind and rain all worthwhile.”

They admit it can be worrying when one is out on a call, especially in extreme conditions:

“If one of us is responding to a call out on difficult terrain, in extreme weather or at night, it’s natural to feel concern, and not fully relax until both are safely home. […] We work hard to train and maintain our skills, we always set out prepared with the equipment and supplies right for the circumstances, and it’s very much about teamwork – we know that we can trust and rely on our mountain rescue team members.”

The couple had no idea they were being nominated. Becky remembers: “I was at home by myself on the day the letter arrived, and when I opened it, I simply could not believe my eyes!

I cried and then I was stunned for a long time.” She and Iain later shared their surprise over the unexpected letters.

They were previously jointly recognised in 2008 with a Divisional Commander’s Commendation from North Wales Police.

NEWSAR believes this may be the first instance of a North Wales husband‑and‑wife team both receiving MBEs for mountain rescue.

Their shared award reflects the wider team’s efforts. Chris Griffiths, team leader at NEWSAR, said: “We are absolutely delighted to hear about Becky and Iain’s well‑deserved recognition in the King’s Birthday Honours. […] We are incredibly proud of them and the positive impact they make in our community. We look forward to celebrating this special honour with them soon.”

Iain’s involvement extends regionally and nationally.

He became NWMRA Operations Officer in 2016, introduced a Major Incident Plan, helped set up a Land Search and Rescue Group with North Wales Police, and now serves as its Co‑Chair and on the Mountain Rescue England and Wales national operations group.

Becky has held roles including deputy team leader, chair of NEWSAR trustees, trustee board secretary and treasurer, and newsletter editor. She also won a High Sheriff of Clwyd Community Award in 2017.

Together they run nearly 1,000 call‑outs in varied conditions.

Iain recalls the 2013 heavy snows: 24 call‑outs in 48 hours rescuing stranded people when ambulances could not reach.

Becky describes managing simultaneous call‑outs, saying:“I took over the management of a search for a missing person one evening … we had a second call to assist an injured person … but we also took a third call out to assist in the recovery of a body. Sadly, not all three callouts had a successful outcome, but at least we were able to get all three casualties back to their loved ones.”

Both stressed the importance of family and employer support alongside training, equipment upkeep and fundraising.

Becky said: “The time commitment is really important … call outs do bite into family time … All of this needs to be balanced. … However, the rewards for that commitment are many – you will get to meet and work with some great people, face and overcome challenges, and do some real good helping others.”

Becky is 56 and works for Wrexham County Borough Council supporting people with disabilities. Iain, 62, runs a fine‑furniture business near Llangollen and has two adult children, while they share a 15‑year‑old daughter.

They celebrated Becky’s birthday and their eighth wedding anniversary this month.