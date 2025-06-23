Mold Market to host Young Trader Awards regional final

Mold Market will host the Regional Final of the Young Trader Awards on Saturday, 28 June.

Supported by Flintshire County Council and the National Market Traders Federation, the event aims to celebrate and sustain the next generation of market traders in north east Wales.

On the day, the market will expand with more than twenty additional stalls, welcoming young traders who have progressed from earlier heats in Mold, Mid and West Wales, and the North-West of England.

Visitors can expect a lively and diverse marketplace showcasing a wide range of innovative products.

“Giving the younger generation a platform and helping hand to get them established can only be a good thing. We need to look at the long-term future of the markets and high streets, and initiatives such as these are already having a positive impact. Supporting young traders today means vibrant, thriving markets tomorrow,” said Jonathan Thomas, Markets Promotion and Engagement Officer. He added that funding from the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund had enabled the market to host the event and support other public engagement activities.

Tania Blaine, who trades under the name Immortal Flame, said: “Taking part has been an amazing experience. It’s given me the opportunity to proudly set up and showcase my products to the public, offering a real platform to share my work and build awareness for my business. Exposure for a small business is invaluable, not just in reaching a wide and diverse audience, but also in receiving direct feedback to help me shape and strengthen my business. The Young Trader’s has given me the opportunity to meet other young traders, each bringing their own unique energy and creativity. It’s a vibrant, supportive space.”

Several traders have also benefited from the Young Person’s Start Up Grant through Business Wales.

Amy Jones of Holywell, who runs a jewellery stall, covered most of her start-up costs with the scheme and encouraged prospective traders to seek advice from Business Wales.

Chris Dolphin, Cabinet Member for Economy, Environment and Climate, said: “Mold Market stands alone in our part of Wales as the premier open air shopping experience. It is brilliant that the NMTF has chosen Mold, its market and High street as the location to showcase the Young Trader Awards regional final. On Saturday Mold Market is a true destination hotspot for a shopping experience.”

The Young Trader Awards regional final will return to Flintshire in 2026.

To register interest, email [email protected] or visit the National Market Traders Federation website.

