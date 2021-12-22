Mold gym owner plans move to bigger premises to provide more services

A Flintshire gym owner has entered plans to move to a larger premises to provide fitness facilities for a wider range of people.

Alex Austin currently runs a gym based in Mold and wants to relocate to an industrial unit on the Bromfield Industrial Estate.

The building on Stephen Gray Road was last used to sell second hand goods from house clearances but had stood empty for around 18 months.

Mr Austin has now applied to Flintshire Council to change the use of the property for leisure purposes.

In documents submitted to the local authority, he said it would allow the business to provide more services, including free self-defence classes at weekends.

He said: “We are currently a gym in Mold looking to relocate and expand while staying local to the residents of Mold and surrounding areas.

“This unit offers substantial parking for us and a bigger unit to offer more classes and services, including free self-defence classes on weekends with some local volunteer trainers, and an in-house sports therapist available for use.

“It will also help create five to six new full-time jobs along with two apprenticeships.

“We have spoken with a high amount of current members who all agree a bigger premises with improved parking is needed.

“Offering more services and appealing to a wider range of people will create a bigger friendly healthy environment for all.”

Mr Austin said local boxing trainers had also expressed an interest in providing classes from the gym.

Comments are currently being invited on the proposals via the council’s website with a decision expected at a later date.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).