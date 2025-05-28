Mobile signal boost for Clwydian Range and Dee Valley

The Clwydian Range and Dee Valley is one of several scenic rural areas in Wales to benefit from improved mobile signal as part of a UK Government upgrade to nearly 30 existing masts.

The move brings 4G coverage from all four major UK mobile networks to remote areas where previously only EE and emergency calls were supported. Other areas to benefit include Snowdonia, the Brecon Beacons and the Wye Valley.

The upgrades form part of the Shared Rural Network (SRN) programme, which aims to improve mobile connectivity in rural parts of the UK.

In Wales, the changes represent the most significant connectivity boost of any nation, covering hard-to-reach communities and tourism hotspots including areas across Radnorshire, Monmouthshire, Montgomeryshire and Ceredigion.

For residents and visitors in the Clwydian Range and Dee Valley, the enhancements are expected to support safer hiking, easier access to online services and improved economic activity.

Telecoms Minister Chris Bryant said:

“Wales’ national parks are not just scenic treasures, they are key drivers of local growth and must not be held back by patchy internet.

This milestone marks real progress toward a Wales that is fully equipped for the digital age, where residents can access services more easily, local businesses can thrive, and visitors can enjoy our landscapes while feeling safe.”

The upgrades will also support local businesses, enable quicker payment systems and allow rural workers, including farmers, to benefit from more advanced digital tools.

Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens said:

“Some of Wales’ most visited rural areas now have fast and reliable mobile internet access as a result of UK Government investment.

Reliable connectivity is important for every aspect of life in rural Wales and will boost the local economy by supporting our crucial tourism sector.

This is a significant step forward in our mission to kickstart economic growth, create jobs and unlock opportunity in rural areas across Wales.”

Masts upgraded under the SRN programme include those repurposed from the Emergency Services Network and now host full multi-operator coverage. The programme is a joint effort between the UK Government and mobile providers, with further upgrades planned until 2027.

Ben Roome, CEO of Mova, said:

“This is a big milestone for rural mobile coverage. Thanks to strong collaboration between government and industry, 50 publicly funded masts are now live — including this one in Upper Chapel — helping to close the mobile coverage gap for residents, businesses and visitors.”

Since the SRN launch in 2020, over 10,000 square kilometres have received mobile signal for the first time, with over 3,500 square kilometres in Wales now served by all four major networks.