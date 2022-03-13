Missing person appeal launched to locate 17 year old last seen heading to work in Flint

Police say they are “concerned” for the current whereabouts of 17-year-old Jack.

He was last seen heading to work in Flint on a bus from his home address in Connah’s Quay yesterday, Saturday March 12th.

Jack is described as being approx. 5ft 9 inches tall with brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a black Berghaus jacket with a grey panel by the front zip, grey jogging bottoms and black Nike trainers.

If you have seen Jack or know of his current whereabouts please contact police via the live webchat on the North Wales Police site, or by calling 101 and quote the reference ITRACE 41048.