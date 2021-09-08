Missing Jamie Grimewood: Police release video of missing 23 year old at Connah’s Quay petrol station

North Wales Police have released a video of a missing Runcorn man who was last seen over two weeks ago in Flintshire.

Jamie Grimwood has been missing since Monday, August 23rd.

As part of the police investigation officers are appealing to anyone who has come across any a set of Audi car keys (seen in CCTV), a Halifax bank card or a large black e-cigarette.

Jamie is described as being 5ft 9”, has dark blond hair and is understood to be wearing an Under Armour black hoodie, black shorts and black trainers.

A North Wales Police spokesperson said Jamie was “last seen on CCTV arriving at the Esso service station in Connah’s Quay at 7.36pm on August 23rd, before driving off in the direction of Flint.”

“At 8.14pm that evening, Jamie’s car – a dark grey Audi A3 (LG02 JAY) – was then seen entering the Logistics car park, next to the fire station, on Chester Road, Flint.”

“The car was found unattended in the car park the following morning.”

“Anyone who has come across any of the items, or anyone with dashcam footage who was driving along Chester Road on August 23rd from around 7.45pm and thinks they may have seen Jamie, or his car (LG02 JAY), is urged to get in touch as soon as possible on 101, or via the website, quoting iTrace reference 39334.”