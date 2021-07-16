Minor injury unit in Mold Community Hospital will be closed on Saturday and Sunday

The minor injury unit in Mold will be closed again this weekend, Betsi Cadwaladr Health Board has said.

The unit was shut last Saturday and Sunday and will again be closed over the weekend, reopening on Monday.

Holywell Community Hospital minor injury unit is open as normal over the weekend.

In a post on the health boards Facebook page, a spokesperson said: “Our Minor Injury Unit at Mold is closed this weekend (17/07/21 and 18/07/2021). ”

“It will open as normal on Monday 19 July.’”

“Our Minor Injury Units at Holywell Community Hospital will be open as normal from 8am- 8pm.”

“If you are unwell and it is not a medical emergency, visit our website for help and further information: https://bcuhb.nhs.wales/services/health-services1/where-do-i-go/

“Alternatively, call NHS 111 to access healthcare information and urgent care advice 24 /7.”